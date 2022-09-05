Springfield Starbucks workers unionize, first in southwest Missouri to do so

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Workers at the Starbucks on South Glenstone in Springfield recently voted to unionize, making them part of the Chicago and Midwest Regional Joint Board Workers United union.

The store is the first location in southwest Missouri to do so. Workers say it is an idea that was sparked coming out of the pandemic.

“We want the best for each other, and I feel like we’re gonna make that change whether they like it or not,” said Johnie Tindle, a Starbucks employee. ”Starbucks started taking away a lot of benefits that they gave us during the pandemic.”

Johnie Tindle and Sarah Sproull led the movement to unionize.

”We all were pretty much all struggling to make basic ends meet, choosing between rent and food that month and knowing full well that Starbucks could do better for us,” said Tindle.

In June, they first filed for unionization to join the Workers United Union and recently won by a tally of 11-5.

The National Labor Relations Board says it received 18 eligible ballots, and Starbucks attorneys challenged two.

”The main thing is that we’ll have the protections of the group and the majority going forward,” said Sarah Sproull. Starbucks worker. “Starbucks’s have been really notorious recently, and some lawsuits have recently come up against Howard Schultz, our CEO, because of the backlash that they’ve been giving to soldiers that are trying to unionize.”

Within the last week, Starbucks has informed workers at two unionized stores, one in Seattle and the other in Kansas City, Missouri, that the locations will be closing.

”Now that we have the power of a union behind us, we’ve got Starbucks workers united, holding our back, so if they try something like that, we have lawyers,” said Sproull.

We reached out to Starbucks corporate about the Springfield Starbucks unionizing, and they answered back with this statement, “As we’ve said throughout, we will respect the NLRB’s process and bargain in good faith with the stores that chose to be represented by Workers United. We hope the union does the same.”

The workers at 631 Glenstone say they remain hopeful because of the store’s new district manager and upgrades.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.