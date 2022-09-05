Swimmer drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks

NEAR CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Tyler Elliott, 29, of Louisville, Ky., died while swimming.

Troopers responded to the four-mile mark of the Grand Glaize Arm in Anderon Hollow cove. Investigators say Elliott exited a boat and went underwater while swimming.

