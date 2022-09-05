Willard, Mo. police officer helps save a baby not breathing after delivery

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Willard Police Department Sgt. Steve Purdy helped save a newborn who stopped breathing after birth.

On August 12, Sgt. Purdy received a call that a mother was going in labor. The Willard Police Department station was close to their location so he took the call. Before he arrived, dispatch said the baby had been delivered, and the baby was not breathing. He was the first to arrive to the apartment, where the mother was already doing CPR.

He took over and after a few minutes asked the parents Tayllor Burt and Ray Daugherty if they had something to clear his lungs. They did.

“When the baby was breathing on its own and I was able to hand the baby to its mother that was much relief,” Sgt. Purdy says.

The baby’s name is Asher and is now three weeks old. The parents say he is happy and healthy.

Sgt. Purdy says he’s not big into all the attention, though he appreciates it. He and others also want to recognize the mother’s quick thinking.

A team effort to make sure baby Asher had a fighting chance.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

