4 shot at Kansas City Labor Day house party; 2 dead

A Labor Day house party in Kansas City ended with a shooting that left 2 dead and 2 others in...
A Labor Day house party in Kansas City ended with a shooting that left 2 dead and 2 others in the hospital.
By Joseph Hennessy and Shain Bergan
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Labor Day house party in Kansas City ended Monday night when four people were shot, with two of them dying from their injuries.

Police and medical crews responded at 10:45 p.m. to a home on Manchester Avenue near East 73rd Street in regards to a shooting call. Arriving officers found three gunshot victims. Two of those victims died at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The surviving victim was rushed to a local hospital and is described by police as “stable”. A separate gunshot victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle and was also described as “stable”, according to police.

Names and ages of the victims have not yet been released.

No suspect was taken into custody, and no description of the suspect has been released. The shooting happened at a Labor Day house party that was happening at the home Monday night.

Detectives and crime scene personnel are processing the scene for evidence and trying to find eyewitnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043. Callers can remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case, police said.

