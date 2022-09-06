City of Springfield may make another attempt to fund Jefferson Footbridge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield might make another effort to restore the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge.

“It’s a piece of history that needs to be preserved, and I think it would have a big financial benefit for the area as well,” said Erin Davis, a local. “I would like to see it up and running because I think it would bring in a lot of tourist traffic.”

The Jefferson Avenue Footbridge is a historical landmark to not only Commercial Street but the city of Springfield. The city’s efforts to restore the bridge had failed in the past, the most recent when Governor Mike Parson voted against allowing COVID-19 recovery funds to be used for the bridge.

Now a new attempt to receive the funding will be possible at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. The United States Department of Transportation Federal Railroad Administration administers up to $5,600,000 in grant funds. Bids for the bridge are around $6 million, according to the city public works, which is nearly double the cost of the $3 million engineering estimate on the historic structure.

Restaurant workers on Commercial Street also think this bridge will help bring in business.

”Commercial’s now like a little hidden gem. Springfield’s grown up so much, so I think that’d be it would be a great project to get like update and stuff. So business is continuing to grow here,” said Matt Davis, Cafe Cusco worker. “It’s definitely worth it. It’s about, you know, bringing money into the city, you know, making people feel comfortable on Commercial Street again.”

After consultants evaluated the bridge, they learned nearly 40% of the bridge needs to be repaired or strengthened, and the paint system is failing and no longer protecting against corrosion.

To see the agenda item click HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.