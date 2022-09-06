Drivers react to Long Creek Bridge replacement over Table Rock Lake

By Madison Horner
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Work began to replace the Long Creek Bridge over Table Rock Lake, connecting Stone and Taney Counties.

MoDOT will build the new bridge south of the current bridge’s location. Route 86 will be open during the project.

The current bridge was built back in 1956. More than 8,000 drivers cross it every day. Crews repaired the structural steel at the bearings connecting the bridge’s driving surface to the truss support system in 2019. But because of the deterioration, MoDOT needed a permanent solution. The new bridge will have two lanes and a ten-foot wide shared-use path for walking or biking.

Carina Vannicolo works near the bridge, driving on it frequently. She says it always feels bumpy and narrow when driving the bridge. She thinks these improvements could greatly benefit drivers in the community and make them feel safer.

“I always feel like every time I pass a car, I’m close to them because it’s so narrow,” said Vannicolo. “I think people will appreciate the new road because it will be safer with the shoulder and just the smoother drive.”

MoDOT says the project will cost $66.5 million. Crews should finish by September 2025. An informal public meeting about the project will also be held on the OTC Hollister campus on September 13.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One in serious condition after shooting in Springfield
Officers responded to the 400 block of 2nd Street around 1 p.m. on Monday.
Police investigating a deadly shooting involving family members in Monett, Mo.
Swimmer drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks
A crime scene investigation is seen on Chestnut Street in Memphis.
Police confirm body found at crime scene in South Memphis
FILE — The Highway Patrol stated the woman suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to...
Kansas City woman seriously injured after tubing incident at Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

After morning fog in spots, temperatures will warm into the lower and perhaps middle 80s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Low rain chances today, dry later.
Drivers react to Long Creek Bridge replacement over Table Rock Lake
Courtesy: Anne Guelker/Shannon County, Mo.
VIDEO: Viewer captures Luna moth on camera in Shannon County
Viewer captures Luna moth on camera in Shannon County