Drivers react to Long Creek Bridge replacement over Table Rock Lake

RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Work began to replace the Long Creek Bridge over Table Rock Lake, connecting Stone and Taney Counties.

MoDOT will build the new bridge south of the current bridge’s location. Route 86 will be open during the project.

The current bridge was built back in 1956. More than 8,000 drivers cross it every day. Crews repaired the structural steel at the bearings connecting the bridge’s driving surface to the truss support system in 2019. But because of the deterioration, MoDOT needed a permanent solution. The new bridge will have two lanes and a ten-foot wide shared-use path for walking or biking.

Carina Vannicolo works near the bridge, driving on it frequently. She says it always feels bumpy and narrow when driving the bridge. She thinks these improvements could greatly benefit drivers in the community and make them feel safer.

“I always feel like every time I pass a car, I’m close to them because it’s so narrow,” said Vannicolo. “I think people will appreciate the new road because it will be safer with the shoulder and just the smoother drive.”

MoDOT says the project will cost $66.5 million. Crews should finish by September 2025. An informal public meeting about the project will also be held on the OTC Hollister campus on September 13.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.