Earthquake shakes northern Arkansas community for 3rd time in last month
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
IMBODEN, Ark. (KY3) - For the third time in less than a month, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded an earthquake near Imboden’s in Lawrence County (Ark.).
The latest quake happened Monday morning. It registered as a 2.0 magnitude, three miles south of Imboden. The USGS received no reports of anyone feeling the earthquake.
The earthquake comes nearly two weeks after a magnitude of 3.1 was recorded on August 21. A 2.0 magnitude aftershock 23 followed that earthquake moments later.
