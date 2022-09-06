Earthquake shakes northern Arkansas community for 3rd time in last month

IMBODEN, Ark. (KY3) - For the third time in less than a month, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded an earthquake near Imboden’s in Lawrence County (Ark.).

The latest quake happened Monday morning. It registered as a 2.0 magnitude, three miles south of Imboden. The USGS received no reports of anyone feeling the earthquake.

The earthquake comes nearly two weeks after a magnitude of 3.1 was recorded on August 21. A 2.0 magnitude aftershock 23 followed that earthquake moments later.

