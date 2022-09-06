FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm for the rest of the week

We all had a warm Tuesday across the Ozarks today while the vast majority of the area stayed on the dry side. Even with some isolated showers in the southeastern Ozarks close to the Missouri/Arkansas state line, we had highs push into the lower 80s this afternoon. Thanks to an area of high pressure near Chicago, we are seeing drier air coming in on the backside of our last front.

An area of high pressure over Wisconsin will continue to bring drier air into the Ozarks over the next few days. (KY3)

With that in mind as we look ahead, that drier air will result in mild temperatures for Wednesday morning under mostly clear skies. However, there will still be enough moisture in the lower levels in spots that some areas of fog will return overnight and into Wednesday morning. While a couple of spots could see visibility values drop down below a mile, the fog shouldn’t be as dense as it has been for the past few mornings.

While not as widespread or as dense, mostly clear skies with a light breeze and some moisture still on the ground will lead to some areas of fog Wednesday morning. (KY3)

After 8 or 9 a.m., the fog will burn off. Once it does, we’ll enjoy open blue skies across the area for the rest of the morning and for our Wednesday afternoon.

After some morning fog, mostly sunny skies will grace our skies for our Wednesday. (KY3)

With mostly sunny skies, we’ll go from morning temperatures in the middle 60s to afternoon highs across the Ozarks back in the lower to middle 80s.

After some morning fog and lows in the middle 60s, mostly sunny skies will send us into the lower to middle 80s Wednesday afternoon. (KY3)

After a repeat of Wednesday’s weather for Thursday, we’ll see partly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s return for Friday as the weekend gets going. The clouds will be ahead of the returning upper-level low from the south and a cold front coming in from the west. This will lead to scattered showers and t-storms for the eastern Ozarks on Saturday and for parts of the area on Sunday.

Returning moisture from the south and another system from the west will mean an increase in rain chances for Saturday and Sunday. (KY3)

Even with the rain chances, we’re expecting only minor rain amounts under half an inch in general. If we see any signs of an increase in moisture or more thunderstorms that could lead to higher amounts, we’ll certainly let you know and track that for you.

Even with our scattered rain chances still lining up for Saturday and Sunday, rain amounts look pretty minimal. (KY3)

Behind the front, look at how the upper-level setup has the northern low parked over the Great Lakes for Monday and early next week.

After the weekend storm system clears out, our upper-level low will give us our first taste of fall-like air early next week. (KY3)

That will certainly have an impact on temperatures across the Ozarks. By Saturday, our average high will sit at 83°. We’ll go from the middle 80s on Saturday to middle to upper 70s for highs on Sunday and Monday. Not only that, we’ll have lows for Monday and Tuesday morning in the middle to upper 50s. Let’s enjoy it before we start warming back up on Tuesday.

After our cold front passes, we'll enjoy fall-like temperatures as we head into early next week. (KY3)

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.