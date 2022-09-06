FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm for the rest of the week
Additional rain chances & a taste of fall on the way
We all had a warm Tuesday across the Ozarks today while the vast majority of the area stayed on the dry side. Even with some isolated showers in the southeastern Ozarks close to the Missouri/Arkansas state line, we had highs push into the lower 80s this afternoon. Thanks to an area of high pressure near Chicago, we are seeing drier air coming in on the backside of our last front.
With that in mind as we look ahead, that drier air will result in mild temperatures for Wednesday morning under mostly clear skies. However, there will still be enough moisture in the lower levels in spots that some areas of fog will return overnight and into Wednesday morning. While a couple of spots could see visibility values drop down below a mile, the fog shouldn’t be as dense as it has been for the past few mornings.
After 8 or 9 a.m., the fog will burn off. Once it does, we’ll enjoy open blue skies across the area for the rest of the morning and for our Wednesday afternoon.
With mostly sunny skies, we’ll go from morning temperatures in the middle 60s to afternoon highs across the Ozarks back in the lower to middle 80s.
After a repeat of Wednesday’s weather for Thursday, we’ll see partly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s return for Friday as the weekend gets going. The clouds will be ahead of the returning upper-level low from the south and a cold front coming in from the west. This will lead to scattered showers and t-storms for the eastern Ozarks on Saturday and for parts of the area on Sunday.
Even with the rain chances, we’re expecting only minor rain amounts under half an inch in general. If we see any signs of an increase in moisture or more thunderstorms that could lead to higher amounts, we’ll certainly let you know and track that for you.
Behind the front, look at how the upper-level setup has the northern low parked over the Great Lakes for Monday and early next week.
That will certainly have an impact on temperatures across the Ozarks. By Saturday, our average high will sit at 83°. We’ll go from the middle 80s on Saturday to middle to upper 70s for highs on Sunday and Monday. Not only that, we’ll have lows for Monday and Tuesday morning in the middle to upper 50s. Let’s enjoy it before we start warming back up on Tuesday.
