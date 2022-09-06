How to get $6 Cardinals tickets

The exterior of Busch Stadium
The exterior of Busch Stadium(AP Photo)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Cardinals fans can get discounted tickets to next week’s games.

The team has partnered with Papa John’s for $6 pavilion and terrace level tickets for the Sept. 13-14 games against the Milwaukee Brewers and the Sept. 15 game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Tickets are limited to eight per customer while supplies last. Click here to purchase tickets or for more information.

