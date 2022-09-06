How to stay safe with your firearms

How to stay safe with your firearms
By Michael Hoffman
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Whether buying a gun for the first time or adding to your collection, understanding how to stay safe with your firearms is incredibly important.

To be safe with your firearm, you must know the cardinal rules of firearm safety.

1. Always assume the firearm is loaded

2. Never point your weapon at something you’re not prepared to shoot

3. Know your target and what’s behind it

4. Keep your finger off the trigger until you’re ready to fire

“So for me, the most important thing is to come and handle things and see what fits you the best, have an idea of what your budget is, have an idea of, realistically, what your skill set is, if you have a lot of experience, maybe you’ve never held a handgun before, and maybe try a few things out.” Said Nick Newman, owner of Cherokee Firearms. “We have a program here where you can try out several different guns and decide what works best for you or take a class.”

Newman says whether your firearm is for self-defense, target shooting, or hunting, making sure you pick the correct firearm for you before you buy is incredibly important to use safely.

Where/how you keep your firearms can be as important as how you use them. According to the pew research center, suicides accounted for 54% of US gun deaths in 2020. So, locking your firearm in a safe lockbox or even using a trigger lock can help prevent suicides and keep children in your home from accessing your firearm.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a rollover crash in Springfield
Police identify pregnant woman killed in crash in Springfield Saturday
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
One in serious condition after shooting in Springfield
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting outside the Bass Pro Shops Catalog...
Police identify man shot, killed by Springfield Police Department officer in parking lot of Bass Pro Shops Catalog store

Latest News

Troopers say child died in Morgan County crash was not properly restrained; police ask parents to check car seats
How to stay safe with your firearms
Willard, Mo. police officer helps save a baby not breathing after delivery
Willard, Mo. police officer helps save a baby not breathing after delivery
Highs Tuesday will reach the mid 80s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Pretty September Weather