SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Whether buying a gun for the first time or adding to your collection, understanding how to stay safe with your firearms is incredibly important.

To be safe with your firearm, you must know the cardinal rules of firearm safety.

1. Always assume the firearm is loaded

2. Never point your weapon at something you’re not prepared to shoot

3. Know your target and what’s behind it

4. Keep your finger off the trigger until you’re ready to fire

“So for me, the most important thing is to come and handle things and see what fits you the best, have an idea of what your budget is, have an idea of, realistically, what your skill set is, if you have a lot of experience, maybe you’ve never held a handgun before, and maybe try a few things out.” Said Nick Newman, owner of Cherokee Firearms. “We have a program here where you can try out several different guns and decide what works best for you or take a class.”

Newman says whether your firearm is for self-defense, target shooting, or hunting, making sure you pick the correct firearm for you before you buy is incredibly important to use safely.

Where/how you keep your firearms can be as important as how you use them. According to the pew research center, suicides accounted for 54% of US gun deaths in 2020. So, locking your firearm in a safe lockbox or even using a trigger lock can help prevent suicides and keep children in your home from accessing your firearm.

