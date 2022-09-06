VIDEO: Viewer captures Luna moth on camera in Shannon County

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A KY3 viewer captured a massive Luna moth.

Viewer Anne Guelker shared angles of the moth peering into the window in Shannon County. You can see in great detail its antennas.

Luna moths are not rare but are rarely seen by humans. This is because of their very brief seven to 10-day adult lives.

(Courtesy: Anne Guelker/Shannon County)

