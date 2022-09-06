Missouri to take part in earthquake preparedness program in central U.S.

This is part of the 2022 Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut” that involves 14 states in the central...
This is part of the 2022 Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut” that involves 14 states in the central U.S.(WAVE 3 News)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Registration is open for an earthquake drill on Oct. 20.

This is part of the 2022 Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut” that involves 14 states in the central U.S.

“Last year’s 4.0 earthquake reminded us that Missouri is home to a large and active seismic zone,” State Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Remillard said. “Earthquakes occur without warning, so it’s important to participate in the ShakeOut drill and practice now, so you know exactly what to do when an earthquake occurs.”

The 4.0 quake felt in southeast Missouri on November 17, 2021 was the largest earthquake in the area in 30 years.

The center of the quake was near Poplar Bluff, and it was felt throughout the region and in seven other states.

On Oct. 20, participating Missourians will practice the “Drop, Cover, Hold On” technique.

The technique advises victims of a quake to:

  • DROP to your hands and knees
  • COVER your head/neck with your hands/arms under a table or desk, if possible
  • HOLD ON until the shaking is over

Schools, businesses, community organizations and other groups can register at www.shakeout.org/centralus.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One in serious condition after shooting in Springfield
Officers responded to the 400 block of 2nd Street around 1 p.m. on Monday.
Police investigating a deadly shooting involving family members in Monett, Mo.
Swimmer drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks
A crime scene investigation is seen on Chestnut Street in Memphis.
Police confirm body found at crime scene in South Memphis
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

City of Springfield may make another attempt to fund Jefferson Footbridge
Quiet skies and warm temperatures are locked in for the rest of our work and school week.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm for the rest of the week
Police investigate shots fired at Springfield trailer park
Trudy Darby's Murder: 3 decades later
Trudy Darby's Murder: 3 decades later
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry & warm through our work & school week