Morgan County, Mo. man faces second-degree murder charge in crash killing child not restrained

ROCKY MOUNT, Mo. (KY3) - Prosecutors filed several charges against a man arrested in a crash killing a three-year-old child in Morgan County.

Larry Lunnin, 40, of Rocky Mount, faces charges of second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, two counts of child abduction, failing to drive on the right side of the roadway, and failing to secure a child in a child restraint or booster.

The crash happened Saturday at 3 p.m. on Route W, south of the Marvin Cutoff. Investigators say Lunin drove off the road, hit a sign, and then rolled. Investigators say the boy was not appropriately restrained in the vehicle. Another child in the car suffered minor injuries.

Troopers do not release the names of minors.

