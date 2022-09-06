Police investigate shots fired at Springfield trailer park

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shots fired incident in Springfield.

Sunday at 8 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of South Golden Avenue at the Forest Cove South mobile home park.

Police say a neighbor noticed the argument and fired several shots in the air to “break it up.” Neighbors say they’ve never seen anything like this. Police say no one was injured. Officers never made contact with the shooter.

″I could hear this woman outside like yelling, and I was sitting there and ignored it for a little bit, then it got louder,” said Sherry Nutt, who lives on the street. “I heard a pop, pop, pop, and then the cops were here, and she wouldn’t come outside.”

Shooting a gun off in Springfield city limits is illegal. The woman who fired the shots remains at home as it’s still under investigation.

Neighbors we spoke to say they are concerned with rumors going around.

“There are so many lies and untruths that we’re putting out there on social media that are hurting people,” said Micheal Jacobson, a Family friend of the shooter. “It’s not just hurting adults, but kids involved too.”

