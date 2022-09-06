Police say an argument led son to shoot father 19 times on street in Monett, Mo.

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Police say an argument led to a son shooting his father 19 times in the street outside a home in Monett.

Michael Creekmore, 27, faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action for the death of Robert Creekmore.

Officers responded to the 400 block of 2nd Street around 1 p.m. on Monday. Investigators say the son called 911 after the shooting.

Investigators say Michael Creekmore alleged abuse in the relationship between him and his father. The argument started near a parked car. Investigators say Michael Creekmore accused his father of trying to trip him, then hitting him in the head. Investigators say the son said the father attempted to advance on him when he grabbed a gun from his waist and began shooting.

Monet Police Department Chief George Daoud says officers have been called to the house for past disturbances.

