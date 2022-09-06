Sign up for Find Facts Fast course on spotting disinformation

Find Facts Fast is a free text message course designed to empower people with skills to better...
Find Facts Fast is a free text message course designed to empower people with skills to better participate in the democratic process and spot misinformation online.(Gray Television)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gray Television is launching a new program ahead of the November midterm election to help voters differentiate between fact and fiction.

In partnership with the nonprofit Poynter Institute’s MediaWise program, Find Facts Fast is a free text message course designed to empower people with skills to better participate in the democratic process and spot misinformation online and in their social media feeds.

“Elections make fertile grounds for bad actors, domestic and abroad, to plant seeds of disinformation, due in part to polarization, heightened emotions and a 24/7 news cycle on social feeds,” said MediaWise director Alex Mahadevan. “Find Facts Fast helps anyone … wade through the flood of misinformation we’ll see in the coming months and beyond.”

The instructors include a team of award-winning journalists, teaching learners how to spot misinformation, leverage digital tools to verify online content, identify videos and images that were manipulated, diversify their news diets to avoid echo chambers and practice click restraint.

There are several ways to enroll in the course.

  • Message FACTS to 903-400-5048 via SMS
  • Message FACTS to 903-459-6893 via WhatsApp
  • Or click this link to sign up.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One in serious condition after shooting in Springfield
Officers responded to the 400 block of 2nd Street around 1 p.m. on Monday.
Police investigating a deadly shooting involving family members in Monett, Mo.
Swimmer drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks
A crime scene investigation is seen on Chestnut Street in Memphis.
Police confirm body found at crime scene in South Memphis
FILE — The Highway Patrol stated the woman suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to...
Kansas City woman seriously injured after tubing incident at Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral,...
New UK leader promises to tackle energy crisis, economy
After morning fog in spots, temperatures will warm into the lower and perhaps middle 80s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Low rain chances today, dry later.
Work is underway to replace the Long Creek Bridge over Table Rock Lake connecting Stone and...
Drivers react to Long Creek Bridge replacement over Table Rock Lake
Drivers react to Long Creek Bridge replacement over Table Rock Lake
Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
UN agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant