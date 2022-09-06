SPONSORED The Place: Blue Man Group Opening Night

By Alyssa Kelly
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More than 35 million people around the world have experienced the smash hit phenomenon that is Blue Man Group and now it’s your turn! Alyssa Kelly is talking with the Blue Man Captain, Adam Zuick about what you can expect to see at their show and what it takes to be a part of the hilarious trio.

Blue Man Group will be at Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts Sept. 6-8.

You can find tickets at: https://www.hammonshall.com

