St. Louis man involved in dogfighting for 30 years, police rescue 13 dogs

Brian Maclin is facing 14 charges; 12 counts of animal abuse, a dog fighting charge and an animal neglect or abandonment charge.(St. Louis County Police)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man who has been involved in dogfighting for 30 years in St. Louis is facing 14 charges.

Officers with the North County Police Cooperative were called to a home in the 1000 block of Bainbridge Drive in Hanely Hills in mid-August after getting a tip about dog training and fighting. Animal control joined officers and they found a pit-bull-type canine chained to a fence with no water, food or shelter as soon as they arrived at the property. Officers then heard animals whimpering inside a detached garage.

Officers found 12 dogs locked in small cages with large amounts of feces piled up. Police said none of the dogs had access to water or food and all looked malnourished. Charging documents say nine of the 12 dogs had injuries consistent with dog fighting.

Police also found a treadmill and hanging rope they believed were used to train the dogs.

Brian Maclin told investigators he’s been involved in dogfighting for the last 30 years and prefers to use smaller dogs.

Animal control took the dogs for medical treatment.

In total, Maclin is facing 14 charges; 12 counts of animal abuse, a dog fighting charge and an animal neglect or abandonment charge.

