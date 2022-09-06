Troopers say child died in Morgan County crash was not properly restrained; police ask parents to check car seats

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Police remind parents to check car seats following the death of a child in Morgan County on Saturday.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports the child, three years old, was not properly restrained in the car seat. Troopers arrested the driver on suspicion of endangering the welfare of a child, manslaughter, and not properly having a child restrained.

The Sunrise Beach Police Department reminds parents help is out there.

”MoDOT had funds for us to receive car seats and booster seats for families that are around the lake area that are in need of a convertible car seat or a booster seat,” said Chief Scott Craig with Sunrise Beach Police Department.

All you need to do is either come to the Sunrise Beach Police Department or call them!

”If they make an appointment with us, and we have them available, they can come to our department. One of our officers is a car seat technician, and he can install and inspect car seats,” said Chief Craig.

Missouri has state statute that says how long a kid needs to be restrained.

”Children that are under four or 40 pounds need to be in a traditional child’s car seat. Once they get four or 40 pounds, they need to be in a booster seat until they are eight or 80 pounds, ” said Chief Craig.

Even if you have a car seat, the police department can check and make sure it is safe.

”If you do have a car seat already and you believe that car seat is safe, but you want to make sure that it is structurally safe and that it is installed correctly,” said Chief Craig.

