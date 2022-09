ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The St. Louis Cardinals announced Wednesday that former pitcher Mark Littell had died.

Littell, who was a member of the 1982 World Series Championship team, appeared in 193 games across five seasons with the Cardinals.

Littell, a native of Cape Girardeau, was 69 years old.

