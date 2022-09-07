Coffee prices increase due to extreme weather conditions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may like to swing by a local coffee shop and grab a cup of joe or brew your own at home.

However, getting your morning caffeine kick will take an extra shot at your wallet.

In 2019 one pound of coffee would cost you about $4.17; by 2021, the price increased to $4.73. Now you could be paying as much as $5.79 for just one pound of coffee. This rapid price increase has made it difficult for local coffee shops to keep their prices down.

“I think that just adds another layer of not only are we like starting the business but we’re also fighting all these obstacles including price increases,” said Caleb Alwardt, Owner of Greenhouse Coffee and Affogato bar.

Brazil is the largest supplier of coffee beans to the US. This year the country faced extreme weather conditions that impacted the crop supply. This has led to a price hike that affects everyone. Local coffee shops are doing their best to keep prices down for customers while navigating the supply shortage.

“So we haven’t adjusted our prices yet, but if it does change anymore, we probably will have to, but we’ve tried to keep it all as low as possible,” said Alwardt.

One way you can save some cash is by making your coffee in your kitchen, but even home brew costs more and won’t save you as much money as in previous years. If you plan on picking up a pumpkin spice latte on your way to work, it’s better to buy from a local coffee shop. While it may cost a few more cents, most of that money stays in the local economy.

