CRIME STOPPERS: Help Springfield police track down an accused car thief

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Channing Marcelles Shockley, 28 (Springfield Police Department)

Help Springfield police track down an accused car thief. Officers are looking for 28-year-old Channing Marcelles Shockley. He’s wanted in Greene County on a felony warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle.

Detectives say Shockley is also a suspect in assaults, burglaries, vandalism and drug crimes. Police describe him as approximately 5′7″ tall, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you’ve seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that puts him behind bars.

