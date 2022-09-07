Document with foreign government’s nuclear information found at Mar-a-Lago, report says

A federal judge has granted a request by Trump's legal team to appoint a special master to review documents seized by the FBI. (CNN, DOJ, POOL, BILL HENNESSY)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Washington Post report said agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago last month found a document describing a foreign government’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities.

The report highlights the concerns of U.S. intelligence officials about classified material that Trump kept in his Florida home.

The Post did not identify the foreign government named in the document.

The Post also reported some of the seized documents detail top-secret U.S. operations that are so closely guarded that many senior national security officials are kept in the dark about them.

Only the president, some cabinet members, or a near-cabinet-level official could authorize other officials to know the details.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Earthquake shakes northern Arkansas community for 3rd time in last month
Larry Lunnin/Morgan County Jail
Morgan County, Mo. father faces second-degree murder charge in crash killing child not restrained
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
Michael Creekmore, 27, faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action for the...
Police say an argument led son to shoot father 19 times on street in Monett, Mo.

Latest News

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne,...
Judge: Musk can use Twitter whistleblower but not delay case
President Joe Biden speaks during a rally for the Democratic National Committee at Richard...
Biden to channel Kennedy in his push for a cancer ‘moonshot’
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Running community honors Eliza Fletcher by finishing her last run
DICKERSON PARK ZOO-BREW AT THE ZOO
DICKERSON PARK ZOO-BREW AT THE ZOO