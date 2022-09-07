Dogs close Springfield’s Fassnight Park pool with the annual ‘Dog Swim’

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Tuesday, dogs had a doggone time at Fassnight Park’s pool in Springfield.

The annual ‘Dog Swim’ marks the end of the summer season at Springfield’s pools. The event benefits Cruse Dog Park.

After the last dog got out of the pools, crews began draining it until the following summer.

