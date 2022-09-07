Firefighters battle fire at Dawt Mill in Ozark County, Mo.

GAINESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark County sheriff says every firefighter available is battling a fire at the historic Dawt Mill. Firefighters have not updated how bad the fire is.

The mill is located near Tecumseh on the North Fork River. It has since been reimagined as a resort with lodging, camping, and floating.

KY3 News has a crew headed to Ozark County. We will update this breaking story through the night.

