Judge sentences Merriam Woods, Mo. man to prison for sexual exploitation of 2 children

Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News/KY3) - A judge sentenced a Merriam Woods, Mo. man in federal court for the sexual exploitation of two child victims.

Billy Rae Clark, 29, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to 17 years in federal prison without parole. The court also sentenced Clark to 30 years of supervised release following incarceration.

On April 12, 2022, Clark pleaded guilty to two counts of the sexual exploitation of a child. Clark admitted that he secretly recorded a 15-year-old minor, identified in court documents as Jane Doe 1, while she was in the bathroom taking a shower. Clark positioned his cell phone in the bathroom so that it faced the shower and used it to record video of the child victim. Jane Doe 1 discovered the cell phone and the video; she reported it to another person, who then contacted law enforcement.

When investigators searched Clark’s cell phone, they also found 19 images of a second child victim, an 11-year-old identified in court documents as Jane Doe 2, including images of child pornography.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller prosecuted this case. It was investigated by the Taney County, Mo., Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations and the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force.

