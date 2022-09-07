Man dressed as ‘Halloween’ character Michael Myers spotted at Florida beach

A Florida beachgoer recently spotted a man dressed as Michael Myers from “Halloween.”
A Florida beachgoer recently spotted a man dressed as Michael Myers from “Halloween.”(Todd Brandon Easter via TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (TMX/Gray News) - A beachgoer says he spotted a man dressed as Michael Myers from “Halloween” at a Florida beach over Labor Day weekend.

Todd Brandon Easter shared images of what he saw that day at a Panama City beach.

The beachgoer said he saw the iconic movie character while visiting the beach on Sept 4.

Easter said the person dressed as Myers wasn’t bothering anyone and seemed approachable while not causing any problems.

