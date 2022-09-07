Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly jet ski crash at the Lake of the Ozarks.
Russell J. Ruaba, 62, of Jefferson City, Mo., died in the crash.
Troopers responded to the five-mile mark of the main channel on Wednesday around noon. Investigators say Rauba hit a wake and became airborne. When he landed, he slid off the watercraft. He later died from injuries at a hospital.
