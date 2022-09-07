Skaggs Foundation grant helps Cedar Creek, Mo. Volunteer Fire Department rebuild

CEDAR CREEK, Mo. (KY3) - The Cedar Creek Fire Department in Taney County is looking to rebuild. A grant will help with some of the costs.

2018 was the last time Cedar Creek had a fully functioning fire department. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it made recruiting even more difficult. The department now has eight volunteer firefighters. One of the first projects on the staff’s list was getting three AEDs functional again. With the help of a Skaggs Foundation grant, the department purchased the necessary supplies for the medical devices.

Debra Santee is the acting board president for the Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department. She says those supplies alone can cost around $300 for each AED to run properly. With a growing population and 60 percent of their calls have been medical, she says this will help.

”Right now, we’re rebuilding, so we’re relying a lot on the Central Crossing Fire District, and we rely a lot on TCAD (Taney County Ambulance District),” Santee said. “This will help us to be able to have our own equipment. Anything we have out here, we can be on the scene helping before they even get here.”

Santee says if anyone is interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter, they can call the fire station at 417-794-3400. They can also stop by in person to speak to staff.

