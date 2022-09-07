Sparta mayor addresses questions about the downtown revitalization grant received last year

Sparta water tower
Sparta water tower(KY3)
By Frances Watson
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many small towns throughout the Ozarks are working to secure their futures including Sparta.

Last year a grant was awarded to help officials revitalize the city. The goal of that grant is to secure the town’s economic future. But some are questioning where the money will actually be spent.

“I believe it’s one of the most important things we can do for our future generations,” said Mayor Jenni Davis.

She was born and raised in Sparta and says she has a vested interest in seeing the town thrive.

The Missouri Main Street Connection, a state-wide non-profit organization awarded a $30,000 grant to Sparta. But Davis explains it’s not a typical award.

“The $30,000 is not actual cash in our hand to paint the buildings it’s only the value of their training and their time, she said. “They’re helping us form a board. We now have a board of directors. We wrote bylaws. We’re becoming a 501c3 non-profit organization. There are all these steps. Otherwise, we wouldn’t know how to become a downtown district without having that.”

“I look for Sparta to be the next big boom,” said Ralph Phillis.

He is the Christian County Presiding Commissioner and is serving on Sparta’s downtown revitalization board.

“I think when we get to my age, in particular, is to try to get the younger generation involved and give them the tools to do their job and support them like I was supported,” said Phillips.

Phillips says creating a district that will work to secure Sparta’s economic future is a collaborative effort.

“You have to understand the process. Not one person makes any decision it’s a group. Sometimes we agree and sometimes we don’t. But at the end of the day we support whatever decision the majority makes,” he said.

Davis and Phillips say those decisions are made with the help and guidance of the community.

“I just feel glad to be a part of it. Utilize our resources at the county to help them reach their goals,” said Phillips.

Davis said, “I’m passionate about what I can see downtown could be in 5 to 10 years.”

Sparta leaders launched an online survey to get feedback from the community.

For more information click here.

