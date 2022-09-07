Springfield Runners’ safety brought to forefront after national story of jogger kidnapped and killed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The national coverage of Eliza Fletcher, a jogger, kidnapped and killed in the middle of her early morning run is bringing runner safety to the forefront.

And while safety from others is essential, there are many preventive measures runners need to take.

“It’s important to run and be focused on your surroundings all the time,” Sue, a local runner, says.

She has been running for years and says she’s had a few close encounters with cars while on the road.

“People are more distracted right now, so to me, that’s the biggest fear,” Sue adds.

It’s something John Everett, the Ozark Mountain Road Runners president, agrees with.

“A person versus a car we know whose going to win,” he says.

He recommends reflective gear, running toward traffic, and knowing your route before heading to the streets.

“One of the things you might do is drive your course and make sure it’s a safe area,” Everett recommends

His daughter and wife run too. He tells them to keep pepper spray with them, not just for other people but for anything they might encounter, including dogs.

