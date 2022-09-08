Cassville, Mo. School District’s new Wild C research farm offers hands-on experience for high school ag students

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - High school agriculture students in the Cassville School District are getting a hands-on learning experience through the school’s new research farm, Wild C.

Students have recently started coming out to the farm every morning for about an hour each day. In addition to hands-on experience with live animals, students learn farm management skills, including budgeting, fence repair, hay production, forage testing, ultrasound procedures, and vaccinations. The research farm has 14 stock/feeder calves, and 20 more are coming this Saturday. The school hopes to have cow and calf production here eventually. High School Ag teacher Jordan Ellis says this opportunity is huge for students because Cassville is a very rural community and agriculture is the most significant contributor to the economy in Barry County. However, not every student in the class comes from the farm and the agriculture industry.

“We want to show students more of the modern style of agriculture, and that will change each year,” said Ellis. “It’ll give students more of an opportunity to see what’s currently out there, what common practices are, and what are the most efficient ways to produce our food.”

”Getting a hands-on experience is something out of this world,” said student Kayla Cheek. “It’ll do a lot to a kid. It’ll teach them a lot more than just a handbook.”

Ellis says the research farm’s long-term goals would be to eventually build a classroom offering a two-hour farm management class for students.

