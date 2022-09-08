City of Harrison, Ark. opens new city hall

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Thursday, the city of Harrison officials opened operations at the new city hall location on Industrial Park Road.

The city has been planning for a new city hall since 2014, when voters approved a half-cent sales tax to go toward fire and police departments—both departments which are contained within the new facility.

“I think being under one roof is really fantastic right now,” said Mayor Jerry Jackson. “We have the police, the fire, the city, the water department all under one roof. People have been coming in this morning and really blown away with what we have.”

The new building is a 14,000 square foot facility, a large increase in space compared to the current building of 3,000 square feet built in the 1950s.

“It has just been long overdue,” said Jackson. “We have a situation downtown where that building was outdated 30 years ago, it’s got concrete walls, it’s got five people to an office. This is something that’s just so needed for the community.”

The new location moves city offices away from downtown, approximately two miles north of the previous city hall located just a few blocks off of the square. In addition to the county courthouse also relocating away from the square, locals are fearful for the future of the downtown area.

“It has a very quaint small town feel. Obviously, every town needs to grow to be able to thrive,” said Maggie LaRock with Selling 726 Realty.

LaRock has lived in Harrison for close to a year and says she appreciates features like the square that compliment Harrisons small town feel.

“We are both from a very small town, and we wanted that small town feel,” she told KY3. “We wanted to live in a community that is very community friendly, and this square that they have down here it’s the perfect small town gathering place.”

Yet many residents of the area understand the move, with the direction Harrison has grown in recent years.

“Our town follows Walmart wherever they go to, and a few years ago, they moved their newest location a little north of here,” said local Jerry Peters. “So the town has grown in that direction. I think the move to this building was necessary and don’t see it having any negative impact on the square.”

Businesses around the Harrison square feel there will be a noticeable difference in the amount of traffic that comes downtown.

“When that traffic is taken away, being one of the businesses down here, we are afraid of what it’s going to do,” said LaRock.

City and county officials say future projects like the Creekside Community Center and future mountain biking trials will continue to draw crowds to the area.

“The future of downtown Harrison is Creekside Community Center,” said Jackson. “That’ll be a huge draw to the area and especially downtown Harrison.”

Essentially, all sides want to continue to see Harrison grow and maintain the eclectic feel of the town square through plans for both the old city hall and the historic courthouse.

“As long as we can bring another, or even multiple, businesses into that building, that would help bring traffic, grow the square, and feed the businesses,” said LaRock.

Construction on the Creekside Community Center is set to begin within the next 30 days, barring city council approval to updated plans Thursday evening.

City officials are operating out of the new building at 118 Industrial Park Road A grand opening is scheduled for September 22.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

