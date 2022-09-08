Community Partnership of the Ozarks host open house for cold weather shelter volunteers

Community Partnership of the Ozarks and Unity of Springfield are hosting an open house tonight...
Community Partnership of the Ozarks and Unity of Springfield are hosting an open house tonight to recruit volunteers for cold weather shelters(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Community Partnership of the Ozarks and Unity of Springfield will host an open house Thursday night to recruit volunteers for cold-weather shelters.

During the winter months, several organizations open their doors for cold-weather shelters for the homeless. If you are interested in helping out, you can stop by the open house Thursday night at Unity of Springfield. When it comes to volunteer positions, there are a variety of options.

“It starts in the evening with our meal,” said Lisa Landrigan, Shelter Coordinator for Unity of Springfield. “So they can come and help serve a meal to our guests. And then from there, they’re picked up and taken to a shelter. If you volunteer at a shelter, we have hospitality in the evening where you just welcome the guests and sign them in, making sure they know where their cot is and where the food is. Then our overnight volunteers come in, and they say we have two people always overnight, and then in the morning, we just wake them up and make sure they get ready, get some food, and on the shuttle, back to the day shelter or wherever they stay throughout the day.”

It takes a village to help operate these cold weather shelters. At Unity of Springfield, it takes six volunteers per night to ensure the unhoused community has what they need to stay warm overnight. Volunteers will be present at the open house to discuss the different roles and commitment levels.

“Some volunteers sign up for one night weekly,” said Landrigan. “We have some volunteers that sign up for one shift a month. It just depends. It’s completely up to the volunteer. They might come one time and decide it’s not for them, and then they never have to volunteer again. Maybe their work schedule allows them to only volunteer once a week or once a month. Whatever it might be, it’s completely up to the volunteer. There’s no commitment at all.”

These shelters are vital in providing warmth and safety to the unhoused community.

“They literally save lives,” said Landrigan. “Last year, we were fortunate, and it was the first season in quite a while that we didn’t suffer any casualties from people being left out in the cold. We had more sites open last season, and people that we think everybody that wanted shelter was able to find shelter. We feel like more sites across the city would be beneficial to people because not everybody’s always in the same location. It’s, it’s such a rewarding thing to think that you have a hand in helping somebody stay warm when it’s freezing cold outside.”

The open house is a come-and-go event happening Thursday at Unity of Springfield 2214 East Seminole Street in Springfield, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

