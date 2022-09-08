Days of Our Lives ends run on NBC Friday, moving to Peacock

Ken Corday and the cast and crew of &amp;quot;Days of Our Lives&amp;quot; accept the award for...
Ken Corday and the cast and crew of &amp;quot;Days of Our Lives&amp;quot; accept the award for outstanding drama series at the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, April 29, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) (KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The popular soap opera ‘Days of Our Lives’ will end its decades-old run on NBC Friday.

NBCUniversal announced in August “Days of Our Lives,” NBC’s longest-running series, will move to the company’s streaming service, Peacock. NBC representatives said new episodes of the Emmy Award-winning drama are scheduled to debut on Peacock, with the show’s video library also available to stream for Peacock Premium subscribers.

“With a large percentage of the “Days of Our Lives” audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming,” said Mark Lazarus, chairman at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

NBC will debut its hour-long news program Monday called “NBC News Daily.” The news program will provide viewers with up-to-the-minute national and international news while also being available via its streaming services.

NBC set up a toll-free number to transition fans to Peacock. Call (855) 597-1827.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

