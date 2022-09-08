Handbags of Hope fundraiser benefits Springfield charity

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The annual Handbags of Hope fundraiser helped raise a lot of money for a good cause.

About 300 people turned out at the White River Conference Center to bid on dozens of high-end purses. All the proceeds benefit Great Circle, a comprehensive provider of mental and behavioral health services for children and their families.

KY3′s Leigh Moody emceed the event for the 11th year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

