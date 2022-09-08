How to buy ‘Red Friday’ Chiefs flags

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Kansas City Chiefs fans in the Ozarks will not be able to buy flags at area McDonald’s for Red Friday.

The sale of flags Friday will only happen in the Kansas City area. The McDonald’s in Clinton, Mo., is the closest to Springfield. Fans can also order the flags online by CLICKING HERE.

The sale of the Red Friday flags has raised $3.5 million for the Ronald McDonald House charities.

The Chiefs open the season Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

