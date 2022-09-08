More than 100,000 sports betting attempts blocked in Missouri since Kansas gambling launch

Missourians are trying to get in on Kansas sports betting, but unless they're physically in...
Missourians are trying to get in on Kansas sports betting, but unless they're physically in Kansas, here's how geolocation services will keep them from getting on the board.
By Marleah Campbell and Shain Bergan
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The company handling security for all mobile sportsbooks in Kansas, GeoComply, has been keeping score since the state’s sports betting launch last week.

GeoComply makes sure users are accessing sportsbooks apps legally. If you try to use them in Missouri – where sports betting remains illegal – that app will be shut down.

They performed 2.3 million geolocation checks in Kansas on opening weekend.

Since the launch, the company has blocked roughly 104,000 attempts from people in Missouri trying to access the Kansas market.

Roughly 10% of all usernames that have placed bets in Kansas belong to people from across the state line, says GeoComply senior director of government relations Danny DiRienzio.

“Kansas is clearly benefitting from Missourians being avid sports fans and their interest in being able to wager,” DiRienzio said.

Since last week’s launch, 6.7% of Kansas adults have signed up for a sportsbook app username. That surpasses both New York and Los Angeles’s numbers on opening weekend.

DiRienzio expects even more sign-ups this weekend as the NFL season kicks off.

“The kickoff of the NFL season is like Christmas for Amazon in the sports betting industry,” DiRienzio said. “We expect the volumes to increase significantly – not only in the state of Kansas, but certainly by Missourians either attempting to login to Kansas sportsbooks, or even crossing the border. We’ve seen a lot of that activity as well.”

The good news: DiRienzio says the influx in logins won’t affect the speed time of your access to sports betting platforms.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield community mourns the loss of businessman, philanthropist Bobby Allison
One person died in a crash near Camdenton, Mo.
1 killed, 3 others hurt in a crash near Camdenton, Mo.
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Osage Beach, Mo. police investigating human remains found under boat dock
Trevor White faces assault charges for the incident.
Ozark County deputies arrest man for driving into crowd with off-road vehicle; 2 injured

Latest News

City of Harrison, Ark. opens new city hall
City of Harrison, Ark. opens new city hall
Weekend Events: See what’s happening around the Ozarks
Weekend Events: See what’s happening around the Ozarks
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 8,300 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 1,150 new cases
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson, left, catches a pass as Washington Commanders...
Chiefs’ new wide receivers have experience with elite QBs
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Lawsuit on recreational pot in Missouri nears end