National Preparedness Month: Why you should prepare before disaster strikes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the Centers for Disease Control, 48% of Americans don’t have emergency supplies at home, and 44% don’t have a basic first aid kit.

September is National Preparedness Month to showcase the importance of planning for emergencies ahead of time before they occur.

Food, water, and shelter - the basic needs of survival can quickly become scarce in times of disaster. Having these items on hand can improve your survival in any emergency.

Your kits should include bottled water, non-perishable food, medicine, light - like candles or a flashlight, and blankets.

The Deputy Director of Greene County Emergency Management explained how your emergency kits and plans should include pets and if you’re inside a vehicle.

“Everybody’s pets are part of the family, right? You want to take care of them just as much as anyone else in the house...So have a plan for them, to take care of them as the emergency happens and whatever their needs may be,” Darren White said.

White also explained how your emergency kit may vary depending on the season or a specific person’s needs.

“It may be different in the wintertime and summertime. in the wintertime, of course, you’ll want a blanket or coat or something to keep you warm. In the summertime, it may be the opposite. what do you need to keep yourself cool?” asked White.

The CEO of Big Momma’s Coffee and Espresso Bar in Springfield said he takes natural disasters very seriously. This is not only for his own safety but for his employees and customers as well.

“When there’s some kind of impending weather that I would not describe as normal, we generally touch base in the morning and talk about what is the impact of that on the business, if we need to alert the employees in any kind of way,” Lyle Foster explained.

Emergency management offices around the state offer CERT classes, or Community Emergency Response Team, to train local communities on how to respond to disasters. They also offer student volunteer programs to learn more about what their local emergency management offices do for their community. More information can be found by clicking here.

