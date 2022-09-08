Osage Beach, Mo. police investigating human remains found under boat dock

(WAFF)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Osage Beach Police Department is investigating the discovery of human remains underneath a boat dock.

Officers responded to the boat dock Tuesday morning along the Osage Beach Parkway. The Missouri Highway Patrol assisted in removing the body from the water.

Detectives scheduled an autopsy in Springfield. Police do not know an identity at this time.

