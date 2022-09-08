Ozark County deputies arrest man for driving into crowd with off-road vehicle; 2 injured

THEODOSIA, Mo. (KY3) - Ozark County deputies arrested a man accused of driving into a crowd of 30, injuring two people, during the Labor Day weekend.

Trevor White faces assault charges for the incident.

Deputies responded to the Cloud 9 Ranch on Sunday, September 4, around 2 a.m. Investigators say White drove into the crowd with an off-road vehicle. Deputies found White minutes later after wrecking the off-road vehicle nearby the incident.

Investigators say an argument led to the incident.

