SPONSORED The Place: OZARKS DEALS - $25 Puzzle Project at Creative Escape Glass

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Art has never been more satisfying! Try your hand at glass cutting with the Puzzle Project at Creative Escape Glass.

You can do the Puzzle Project for just $25 at the Puzzle Party this weekend, September 10th, from 10am-4pm. Reservations are required.

