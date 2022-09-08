Springfield community mourns the loss of businessman, philanthropist Bobby Allison

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield community lost one of its most philanthropic business members. Bobby Allison died this week.

Raised by his single-mother Betty, Allison graduated from Parkview High School. He later owned Custom Protein, formerly Southwest Byproducts.

Later in life, he used that business success to help his community. His impact reached many. He donated millions of dollars to projects all over the city.

He has given money to promote the non-revenue sports at Missouri State University. Those facilities, including soccer and beach volleyball, bear his and his mother’s name. He also developed Springfield’s first Miracle League field at Dan Kinney Park. The field allows children with disabilities to play baseball.

Allison also donated to causes in the community, including Springfield’s Harmony House for domestic violence survivors and Mercy Hospital’s neonatal care center.

There are countless other projects that Bobby Allison supported throughout the years.

The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame inducted Allison as a sports philanthropist in 2021.

