Taste of the Ozarks: Grilled Eggplant with Whipped Feta

Turn your eggplant into a delicious meal.

Grilled Eggplant with Whipped Feta

Ingredients:

large eggplants cut into ½ inch rounds

2 Tbsp Kosher Salt

2 Tbsp Olive Oil

Whipped Feta

8 ounces block quality feta, drained

¾ cup Greek yogurt

1 lemon zest

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, more as needed

1 teaspoon pepper or red pepper flakes (to your taste)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Slice and salt the eggplant. Lay the eggplant slices on a large tray lined with a paper towel. Salt the eggplant generously and let it sit for 20 to 30 minutes while you work on other things. Beads of water will form. Wipe the eggplant dry and remove excess salt before grilling.

When ready, heat a gas grill or an indoor griddle over medium-high and lightly oil the grates. Make sure the grill is fully heated before adding the eggplant.

Brush the eggplant slices on one side with olive oil.

Arrange the eggplant on the heated grill, oiled side down first. Grill anywhere for 3 to 4 minutes on this side or until some char marks form on the bottom, then turn over and brush the other side of the eggplant with olive oil. Cook for another 3 to 4 minutes or until the eggplant is tender and good char marks have formed on both sides.

Arrange the grilled eggplant on a large platter and immediately season with salt, pepper and garlic powder. In the bowl of a large food processor fitted with a blade, combine the feta, Greek yogurt and lemon zest. Blend, and while the processor is running, drizzle olive oil through the top opening until the feta is whipped to a smooth mixture.

Transfer the whipped feta to a serving plate. With the back of your spoon, smooth the top of the feta, making an indentation in the middle (or a “well”). Pour a bit of olive oil all over the feta, then top with the pepper flakes, and fresh herbs.

Serve Immediately

