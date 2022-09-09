Athlete of the Week: Summer Kenney, Stockton volleyball
Stockton volleyball is coming off a 21-10 season a year ago, and the Tigers are returning a key piece to the team. Senior Summer Kenney is rewriting the school record books.
“It’s just nice knowing I can drill a ball,” Kenney said.
Stockton volleyball fans have seen a lot of that in recent years.
“I played up to the 8th-grade level when I was a 6th grader and that’s when I started knowing this is what I was going to do,” said the Stockton senior.
