Athlete of the Week: Summer Kenney, Stockton volleyball

O-Zone: Stockton's Summer Kenney is our Athlete of the Week
O-Zone: Stockton's Summer Kenney is our Athlete of the Week(KYTV)
By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Stockton volleyball is coming off a 21-10 season a year ago, and the Tigers are returning a key piece to the team. Senior Summer Kenney is rewriting the school record books.

“It’s just nice knowing I can drill a ball,” Kenney said.

Stockton volleyball fans have seen a lot of that in recent years.

“I played up to the 8th-grade level when I was a 6th grader and that’s when I started knowing this is what I was going to do,” said the Stockton senior.

CLICK HERE FOR THIS FULL STORY

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield community mourns the loss of businessman, philanthropist Bobby Allison
Osage Beach, Mo. police investigating human remains found under boat dock
One person died in a crash near Camdenton, Mo.
1 killed, 3 others hurt in a crash near Camdenton, Mo.
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
As the cost of going to college has more than tripled, the crippling fear of student loan debt...
Fact Finders: You paid off your student loan. Do you qualify for debt relief?

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark participates in a drill during NFL football...
Chiefs expect Pro Bowl DE Clark to play opener in Arizona
Arkansas vs. Cincinnati/2022 Season Opener
Gamecocks travel to No. 16 Arkansas, 1st meeting since 2017
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark talks to teammates during NFL football training...
Chiefs’ Clark pleads no contest to Los Angeles gun charges
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gets the Chiefs' fans excited during the first...
Mahomes, Kingsbury meet again when Cardinals host Chiefs