Chief of small Taney County police department explains impact of ‘humorous’ Facebook post about Narcan

MERRIAM WOODS, Mo. (KY3) - A Facebook post made by the Merriam Woods Police Department concerning the overdose treatment drug Narcan had many comments.

The post read the department is carrying “pumpkin spice Narcan” for the fall season. Of course, there is no flavored Narcan. Chief Nathan Lewis says he knows it offended some. He says he made the post to generate talk about the drug and how it can save lives during an overdose.

“The spirit of it fell around the corner, and if you turn on the TV, it’s gonna be pumpkin spice everything,” said Chief Lewis. “Annationalde brand is going to be all about pumpkin spice everything, so that was supposed to be the humor of it. I think you know we’ve achieved something a lot bigger because people are now talking about the drug. It’s kind of a side effect from this, and it’s something that we need to talk more about because we have an ongoing epidemic.”

Some in the community thought the post took it too far.

“It is incredibly distasteful and unprofessional for a police department to make jokes about an ongoing epidemic,” said Kelly Woods. “Turning life-saving medication into a joke? That police department should be ashamed of themselves.”

Merriam Woods City Hall has an unwanted prescription drug drop-off box. The department encourages you to use it.

