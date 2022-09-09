Chief of small Taney County police department explains impact of ‘humorous’ Facebook post about Narcan

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRIAM WOODS, Mo. (KY3) - A Facebook post made by the Merriam Woods Police Department concerning the overdose treatment drug Narcan had many comments.

The post read the department is carrying “pumpkin spice Narcan” for the fall season. Of course, there is no flavored Narcan. Chief Nathan Lewis says he knows it offended some. He says he made the post to generate talk about the drug and how it can save lives during an overdose.

“The spirit of it fell around the corner, and if you turn on the TV, it’s gonna be pumpkin spice everything,” said Chief Lewis. “Annationalde brand is going to be all about pumpkin spice everything, so that was supposed to be the humor of it. I think you know we’ve achieved something a lot bigger because people are now talking about the drug. It’s kind of a side effect from this, and it’s something that we need to talk more about because we have an ongoing epidemic.”

Some in the community thought the post took it too far.

“It is incredibly distasteful and unprofessional for a police department to make jokes about an ongoing epidemic,” said Kelly Woods. “Turning life-saving medication into a joke? That police department should be ashamed of themselves.”

Merriam Woods City Hall has an unwanted prescription drug drop-off box. The department encourages you to use it.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield community mourns the loss of businessman, philanthropist Bobby Allison
One person died in a crash near Camdenton, Mo.
1 killed, 3 others hurt in a crash near Camdenton, Mo.
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Osage Beach, Mo. police investigating human remains found under boat dock
As the cost of going to college has more than tripled, the crippling fear of student loan debt...
Fact Finders: You paid off your student loan. Do you qualify for debt relief?

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances for some spots this weekend
Chief of small Taney County police department explains impact of ‘humorous’ Facebook post about Narcan
City of Harrison, Ark. opens new city hall
City of Harrison, Ark. opens new city hall
Weekend Events: See what’s happening around the Ozarks
Weekend Events: See what’s happening around the Ozarks