FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances for SOME this weekend

Good Friday to you all! It was a bit chilly to start the morning out across the Ozarks. Thanks to dry air and mostly sunny skies, we’re continuing to warm up nicely through the rest of the afternoon. The broader view of the Lower 48 continues to show an upper-level low along the Louisiana coast that will bring some isolated rain chances our way for Saturday.

The upper-level low to our south wants to bring some rain chances our way for Saturday. (KY3)

In addition, we have our next cold front edging closer to the Ozarks from the northwest. This front will come into play as we work into Sunday.

Our next cold front is still planning on coming in from the northwest before the weekend wraps up. (KY3)

Fortunately, we don’t have anything on the way to spoil any outdoor plans for your Friday afternoon and your Friday evening. While we can’t roll out some fair-weather and high clouds in a few spots, we’ll stay quiet for the rest of the day.

Thanks to dry air, we'll keep quiet under mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. (KY3)

With the quiet skies, a light breeze and dry air in place, we’ll have no problem getting highs back into the lower to middle 80s this afternoon. Plus, we’ll drop back into the 70s this evening. Those temperatures will be great for the football games tonight and for all other outdoor plans.

With dry air in place and a light breeze, we'll have no problem warming back into the lower to middle 80s for this Friday afternoon. (KY3)

For Saturday, we’ll start dry before the upper-level low brings in additional moisture to get isolated to widely scattered showers and some thunderstorms going in the eastern Ozarks. The best area to see these rain chances will be from Rolla down to Harrison eastward. Even with this bump up in the rain chances, we’ll keep warm Saturday with highs back in the lower to middle 80s. The lower 80s will be more probable in the eastern Ozarks due to the clouds and rain chances.

With the upper-level low from our south edging closer, the eastern Ozarks could see some isolated or widely scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. (KY3)

For Sunday, the cold front will work on through during the morning hours. That’s when more of the Ozarks will pick up on the chance for scattered showers and some thunderstorms. Once the rain and thunderstorm chances Sunday morning clear out below, we’ll see our mostly cloudy start to the day turn mostly sunny throughout the upcoming Sunday afternoon.

For Sunday morning, we'll have a shot for additional scattered showers and thunderstorms. (KY3)

As for how much rain to expect, we aren’t talking about a widespread swath of heavy rainfall. Most areas that pick up any rain chances will have rain totals by Sunday at half an inch or less. If we get some moderate to occasionally heavier pockets of rain Saturday or Sunday, there could be a few spots that could have rain totals over half an inch.

The scattered rain chances for most will only result in rain amounts no greater than half an inch. (KY3)

Even with clearing skies on Sunday, a good north wind will kick in behind the front. That will only allow high temperatures to top out in the middle to upper 70s across the area for Sunday afternoon!

Behind the passing cold front and departing rain chances, we'll turn mild for Sunday. (KY3)

Looking to the week ahead, we can hold on to this quick taste of fall for Monday. Not only will the upper-level low over the Great Lakes keep lows in the lower to middle 50s Monday morning, this will keep us nice and relatively mild with highs right around 80° for Monday afternoon.

With an upper-level low in control behind the passing cold front, milder temperatures will be in place for Sunday and Monday. (KY3)

However, look at what happens as we get into the middle of next week...

With a returning upper-level ridge by the middle of next week, we'll see highs back in the middle to upper 80s in the Ozarks by then. (KY3)

An upper-level high will reestablish itself to our south and build the upper-level heights above us. Not only will this keep us dry through the rest of next week, this will send highs back into the middle 80s on Tuesday and upper 80s for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.