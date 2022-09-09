FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm start to our weekend lined up!

Our Thursday stayed nice and quiet all across the Ozarks today. After morning lows in the 60s, mostly sunny skies (even some clouds in the eastern & southern Ozarks) took us right back into the lower 80s this afternoon. Now, our focus is slowly shifting to rain chances coming from two features in our weather setup. Upstairs at the jet stream level, we have an upper-level low that will come into play on Saturday.

A developing upper-level low in the Gulf wants to influence our forecast by Saturday. (KY3)

Not only that, we have a cold front waiting in the wings just to our northwest. That’s what will come into play as we work into Sunday.

Our next cold front will be working through as we work toward our Sunday. (KY3)

Before any of those features come into play, we’ll keep quiet for your Friday to start the weekend out. While a couple low-lying spots in the Ozarks could see some patchy fog by sunrise, we’ll all enjoy mostly sunny skies for the afternoon and mostly clear skies as the high school football games get going Friday evening.

After some pockets of morning fog, we'll all enjoy mostly sunny skies to get the weekend started. (KY3)

After we drop near 60° in Springfield and Harrison (with areas east of U.S. 65 possibly dipping into the upper 50s) by sunrise, we’ll have temperatures right back into the lower to middle 80s for our Friday afternoon. As for Friday evening, we’ll have temperatures dropping back to near 80 by 6 o’clock and stay in the 70s until 9 o’clock. Those temperatures are looking great for the football games and other outdoor plans you have lined up.

After lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s, we'll all head back into the middle 80s for Friday afternoon. (KY3)

After lows in the lower 60s start our Saturday morning out, we’ll head back into the middle 80s for the afternoon. We’ll see more cloud cover sneak in during the morning before the eastern Ozarks east of Missouri Highway 5 will see some isolated to widely scattered showers (and a couple of thunderstorms).

With an upper-level low coming closer from the southeast, we'll have isolated showers in the eastern Ozarks Saturday afternoon. (KY3)

While we may see a little break in the rain chances late Saturday evening, our cold front will come in for Sunday morning. As it does, we’ll have other areas in the Ozarks pick up on scattered chances for showers and some thunderstorms. Nothing severe is expected, though. Once we get past Sunday morning, our mostly cloudy start to the day should give way to dry and partly sunny skies for Sunday afternoon.

We'll have a chance for additional scattered showers and thunderstorms with a passing cold front for Sunday morning. (KY3)

As far as potential rain amounts for Saturday and Sunday, don’t expect much in the way of accumulation. Most areas that see rain will have their amounts range between a trace and a quarter of an inch of rainfall. In fact, indications we have show the rain chances for Saturday and Sunday will be the best that we can get since the rest of next week is looking dry.

Even with isolated showers on Saturday & scattered morning showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, don't expect much accumulating rainfall. (KY3)

As far as temperatures go, we’ll have a noticeable dip once the cold front passes through and the upper-levels undergo a change. Once we hit Sunday, our average high should be 83°. We’ll top out in the middle 70s for Sunday and bounce back near 80° on Monday. If those numbers sound nice, you’ll also enjoy the crisp temperatures in the 50s to start Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday morning out. Once we get into the middle of next week, the upper-level setup will undergo another change that will let temperatures climb back into the middle 80s by Tuesday and back into the upper 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Our cold front Sunday will bring a quick taste of fall our way before we warm back up by Tuesday. (KY3)

