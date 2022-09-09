Harrison, Ark. hosts 27th annual BalloonFest

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison hosts its annual Hot Air Balloon Festival starting Friday.

The city has held the festival since 1995. The event hosts the Arkansas Hot Air Balloon State Racing Championships.

“It’s just a wonderful festival for our community. We have folks from all over the country that come in from all over the country for this event, both pilots and spectators,” said Matt Bell, director at Explore Harrison. ”We have balloon glows. We have tethered rides, we have helicopter rides, and the Rotary Club is doing skydiving this weekend. So everything in the sky, the airport is doing a fly-in, so everything in the sky, we’ve got it covered here in Harrison.”

But it is not all about fun to be had in the air. The festival highlights traditions in the sky from other cultures and helps fundraise money for local organizations, like Grandma’s House, a safe place for child abuse victims and their families.

”We provide free resources to any child from birth to 18 if they’ve been abused whether sexually or physically,” said Kaleigh Evans, community development coordinator with Grandma’s House. “Those services range from advocacy and just listening to those victims to sexual assault medical exams that are pediatric focused.”

So while the balloon festival is a site to see, you may also help someone who needs it most.

”Our doors wouldn’t stay open, our lights wouldn’t stay on without it,” said Evans. “Here in Boone County especially, this is one of our many homes, and the community support is just spectacular.”

The festival goes through Sunday. General admission tickets cost $20.

CLICK HERE for the complete schedule for the Harrison Balloon Festival.

