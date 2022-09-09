Marshfield honors 9/11 victims with “Marshfield Remembers” event

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 attacks. Many of us can remember where we were that day. Marshfield leaders are hosting a memorial this weekend to honor those who lost their lives in the attacks.

One of the features of the memorial is the 2,996 flags placed in a field. Each flag represents a life lost during the 9/11 attacks. This year you will see several different flags. The American flag represents each citizen that lost their lives. Then you will see flags that represent each firefighter, police officer, and service member who didn’t get to come home.

“I’m still kind of overwhelmed by the number of lives lost and the tragedies that happened,” said mayor Natalie McNish. “By the same token, While I remember 9/11, and I remember those events, It was 912 when the country kind of came together, and we all stood up and kind of joined each other.”

This is all to honor those individuals and remember their sacrifice. Marshfield leaders hope this memorial will serve not only as a way to remember those lives lost but also as a way to teach our children about that day.

“We got a committee together of very involved amazing members, and they really work together to come up with something that was significant enough to really honor those that we’re trying to honor and yet something we could add to each year,” said McNish.

Marshfield schools also teach students about the terrorist attacks and bring them here on a field trip.

“Have the kindergarten through sixth grade doing various coloring pages, and other teachers have different assignments that they’re going to incorporate over this week and the first and next to, to really kind of tell the story and teach the history, and then we will be collecting those on Friday and we’re gonna display them here at the pool as well,” said McNish.

Patriot park is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. A special memorial service will be held on Sunday at 8 p.m.

