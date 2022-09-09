Marshfield honors 9/11 victims with “Marshfield Remembers” event

Marshfield leaders are hosting a memorial this weekend to honor those who lost their lives in the attacks.
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 attacks. Many of us can remember where we were that day. Marshfield leaders are hosting a memorial this weekend to honor those who lost their lives in the attacks.

One of the features of the memorial is the 2,996 flags placed in a field. Each flag represents a life lost during the 9/11 attacks. This year you will see several different flags. The American flag represents each citizen that lost their lives. Then you will see flags that represent each firefighter, police officer, and service member who didn’t get to come home.

“I’m still kind of overwhelmed by the number of lives lost and the tragedies that happened,” said mayor Natalie McNish. “By the same token, While I remember 9/11, and I remember those events, It was 912 when the country kind of came together, and we all stood up and kind of joined each other.”

This is all to honor those individuals and remember their sacrifice. Marshfield leaders hope this memorial will serve not only as a way to remember those lives lost but also as a way to teach our children about that day.

“We got a committee together of very involved amazing members, and they really work together to come up with something that was significant enough to really honor those that we’re trying to honor and yet something we could add to each year,” said McNish.

Marshfield schools also teach students about the terrorist attacks and bring them here on a field trip.

“Have the kindergarten through sixth grade doing various coloring pages, and other teachers have different assignments that they’re going to incorporate over this week and the first and next to, to really kind of tell the story and teach the history, and then we will be collecting those on Friday and we’re gonna display them here at the pool as well,” said McNish.

Patriot park is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. A special memorial service will be held on Sunday at 8 p.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield community mourns the loss of businessman, philanthropist Bobby Allison
One person died in a crash near Camdenton, Mo.
1 killed, 3 others hurt in a crash near Camdenton, Mo.
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Osage Beach, Mo. police investigating human remains found under boat dock
Trevor White faces assault charges for the incident.
Ozark County deputies arrest man for driving into crowd with off-road vehicle; 2 injured

Latest News

Marshfield honors 9/11 victims with “Marshfield Remembers” event
A cold front will be in western Missouri, but moisture will be limited. The eastern Ozarks...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hoping for rain? Uh oh.
Only scattered rain this weekend
Jon Krawczuk, 83, disappeared Thursday around 10 a.m. from his home on South York Avenue.
ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Greene County Sheriff’s Office searching for man reported missing